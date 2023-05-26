Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Mourns

The former Big Brother Titans reality TV show housemate, Jenni O has lost her grandmother to death.

The bereaved OAP announced the passing of her grandmother via her Twitter handle on Friday.

Expressing sadness and regret, Jeni O wrote: “RIP Grandma. I don’t even know how to feel right now.

“I’m so hurt. I wish I did shit differently.”

Jenni O was one of the Nigerian representatives at the maiden edition of the Big Brother Titans, which aired earlier this year from South Africa.

Daddy Freeze Reacts As Man Wishes BBNaija Star, Phyna Death

Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has reacted after the winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ edition, Phyna, shared a scary message from an unknown man.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star in the social media post disclosed that it is one of the numerous messages she receives from people.

In the message, the man identified as Charles Bright expressed excitement that Phyna was admitted to the hospital and also wished that she dies.

The BBNaija star said she has been discharged from the hospital and she didn’t die, adding that God will continue to disappoint those against her.

In her words: “Because they are too much, let me just drop this. I serve a living God. A God that has never failed me. Now that I have been discharged and didn’t die as you have wished me, try another pattern. My God never sleeps nor slumbers.”

Commenting on a blog post, Daddy Freeze expressed displeasure over the message as he wrote: “What manner of ev!I is this?”