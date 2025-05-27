Angel Smith Hits Back At Lesbianism Allegation, Slams Societal Hypocrisy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel Smith has reacted to backlash over a video of her and a lady.

The video showed the reality TV star and the lady in a deep hug. This led to speculations that that the duo might be lesbians.

Reacting via a statement on Snapchat, Angel opined that being labelled a lesbian is not an insult.

She pointed out the irony in society’s priorities, noting that while paedophiles often go unchecked, her relationship and sexuality are heavily scrutinised.

She argued that it’s her life, and as an adult, she’s free to make her own choices.

Angel also highlighted the importance of respecting individual beliefs and differences, stating that she’s not homophobic.

She dismissed the criticism, noting that opinions are fleeting and will eventually be forgotten.

According to her, “Nigerians discover that other people don’t share the same politics as them and then lose their minds, like wow calling me a lesbian is not the gag you think it is not is it an insult, bad news my fine ass.

“Mind you, this is my life. You people did not come upon some secret thing. I posted it myself, and I let my friends post it because guess what? It’s probably shocking, but can you imagine that this is my life, and I’m an adult, and I can do whatever I like?

“And that is shocking again; I am not homophobic, and did you guys also know that because you think something is bad doesn’t mean the other person shares the same beliefs as you?

“Did you guys also know that we will die one day,, and your opinions will be nothing more than a whisper caught in the wind? Shocking I know.”