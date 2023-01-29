Top Boko Haram Commander, Abu Illiya Is Dead

A top command of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group, Abu Iliya, has reportedly died.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with hybrid forces of the Civilian Joint Task Force, killed the terrorist. Naija News understands that the Nigerian Army and the collaborating bodies recorded success in a recent operation in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

A counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the development in a report on Sunday, January 29. He revealed that 31 other terrorists were neutralized during the operation.

According to the report, the terrorists were killed during intelligence-led aggressive fighting patrols in Boko Haram hideouts in Kayamari, Habasha, and Yuwe villages.

Makama confirmed further that the gallant security men contacted the terrorists during a counter-offensive patrol in Yuwe, resulting in a heavy gun battle.

Some of the terrorists reportedly escaped after seeing the superior firepower of the troops, leaving their properties and weapons with at least 50 bicycles recovered during the raid.

Meanwhile, the army also confirmed the latest victory on its verified Twitter page on Sunday afternoon, describing the development as an additional victory over the terrorists.

It confirmed that there was an ambush operation in the early hours of Saturday, 28 January 2023, around Yuwe village in Konduga LGA of Borno state.

” The army tweeted, “The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Faruk Yahaya has commended troops for their professionalism, tenacious commitment and fighting spirit in prosecuting the war against terrorism and insurgency in North Eastern Nigeria,” the army tweeted.