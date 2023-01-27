Oyetola’s Wife Leads APC Supporters In Victory Dance After Tribunal Ruling

Kafayat Oyetola, the wife of former Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Friday, led the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters on a victory dance, after the Election Tribunal in Osogbo declared her husband as the duly elected governor of the state.

Naija News earlier reported that the Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State on Friday declared Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal headed by Justice Tertse Kume by its ruling overturned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which had declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the poll.

The tribunal in a majority judgment of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666.

The tribunal sacked Adeleke for the case of overvoting in some polling units across the State.

Justice Kume declared that INEC did not comply substantially with the Constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

In the video that emerged online, Oyetola’s wife alongside the APC supporters was captured dancing and jubilating over the victory at the tribunal.