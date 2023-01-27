‘Cheating Is Not My Deal Breaker’ – Yeni Kuti Reveals Why She ‘ll Dump Husband

Nigerian media personality, Omoyeni Anikulapo-Kuti, popularly known as Yeni Kuti, has opened up on the reason she would run away from her marriage.

Naija News reports that the daughter of the Nigerian legendary singer, Fela Kuti, during a show on TVC ‘Your View’ said cheating, to her, is ‘not a deal-breaker’.

According to her, the only deal breaker for her will be finding out that her man, cheats on her with a fellow man.

Yeni added that she will run from the marriage and would not stay back even if people beg her to stay.

She said: ”For me, cheating is not a deal breaker. My father had 27 wives, my mother didn’t go; I am not saying she was happy, but she didn’t leave.

“My own deal breaker is if I find out my own partner is sleeping with another man. That is my deal breaker. I will run, they wouldn’t even beg me. I will run”

Two Unexpected Housemates Make Love

Meanwhile, Big Brother Titans stars, Lukay and Ipeleng have shocked a lot of viewers after making love on the reality show.

Their act was quite unexpected as the duo is among the most reserved housemates in the show.

Lukay and Ipeleng, who are both South Africans, were caught having sex in the garden after a pool party on Thursday.

Other housemates, Marvin, Jaypee and Yvonne also witnessed the lovers while they were deep in the act.

The 37-year-old Lukay and Ipeleng, 25, started showing signs of intimacy earlier in the afternoon when they were seen kissing in public.

Ipeleng act might come as a surprise to viewers of the show because, unlike other female housemates who readily show off their bodies, Ipeleng has always been fully dressed.