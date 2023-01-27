BBTitans: Viewers, Housemate In Disbelief As Two Unexpected Housemate Make Love

Big Brother Titans stars, Lukay and Ipeleng have shocked a lot of viewers after making love on the reality show.

Their act was quite unexpected as the duo are among the most reserved housemates in the show.

Lukay and Ipeleng, who are both South Africans, were caught having sex in the garden after a pool party on Thursday.

Other housemates, Marvin, Jaypee and Yvonne also witnessed the lovers while they were deep in the act.

The 37-year-old Lukay and Ipeleng, 25, started showing signs of intimacy earlier in the afternoon when they were seen kissing in public.

Ipeleng act might come as a surprise to viewers of the show because unlike other female housemate who readily show off their bodies, Ipeleng has always been fully dressed.

The duo are now officially the first housemates to have sex in the reality show after which the 5″9 feet tall female housemate could be seen disposing of the used condom and washing her hands.

My Body Is Meant For My Girlfriend – Marvin Warns Blue Aiva

Big Brother Titans housemate, Marvin, has issued a warning to a female colleague, Blue Aiva, over a recent sexual move on him.

Naija News reports that Marvin gave the warning when Blue Aiva made a move to touch his pen!s and he seemed uncomfortable about it.

The male ‘Wahala’ edition housemate expressed his displeasure over the move, saying he is faithful to his girlfriend.

Mavin added that he is not single and his girlfriend will get jealous and hurt if he tries to get entangled with any female housemate because she is watching the reality show.

See the conversation below:

Marvin said: ”You can’t touch here. I’m reserving it for my girlfriend.”

Blue Aiva responded: ”So you have a girlfriend?”

Marvin said: ”I didn’t get in here single. She’ll get jealous and hurt if I try anything because she’s watching me. Right now, I’m sure she’s at home, missing me. I’m trying to keep the relationship lite. I usually have a girl at different locations I go to.”