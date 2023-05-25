I Was Shocked By Some Kind Of Food Nigerians Eat – South African BBTitans Star, Thabang

Former housemate of the Big Brother Titans, Thabang Mazibuko has said that he was shocked by some kind of food Nigerians eat.

The 21-year-old South African stated that he was taken aback by the cultural differences between South Africans and Nigerians

The reality TV star noted that he got to understand the Nigerian culture better after spending 65 days with Nigerians in the Big Brother Titans’ house.

He stated this in a recent interview with Hip TV.

Thabang said, “I learned about how rich in culture Nigeria is. I thought South Africa is place that is rich in culture and great history but Nigeria has so many different cultures, so many different traditions; they have a really rich history and that is something that I learned that I don’t know [before].

“I learned about the different foods, food ethics and the way they eat food. I found out that in Nigeria they eat popcorn with sugar and peanuts [laughs]. That’s weird but okay, cool.

“The biggest takeaway is that there are a lot of similarities between us and they things that we eat. But custard I think it is the same thing but we eat it as a dessert but they [Nigerians] eat it as breakfast. That was also pretty shocking.”