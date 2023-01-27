‘Don’t Touch Me Inappropriately’ – BBTitan Marvin Warns Blue Aiva Over Sexual Move

Big Brother Titans housemate, Marvin, has issued a warning to a female colleague, Blue Aiva, over a recent sexual move on him.

Naija News reports that Marvin gave the warning when Blue Aiva made a move to touch his pen!s and he seemed uncomfortable about it.

The male ‘Wahala’ edition housemate expressed his displeasure over the move, saying he is faithful to his girlfriend.

Mavin added that he is not single and his girlfriend will get jealous and hurt if he tries to get entangled with any female housemate because she is watching the reality show.

See the conversation below:

Marvin said: ”You can’t touch here. I’m reserving it for my girlfriend.”

Blue Aiva responded: ”So you have a girlfriend?”

Marvin said: ”I didn’t get in here single. She’ll get jealous and hurt if I try anything because she’s watching me. Right now, I’m sure she’s at home, missing me. I’m trying to keep the relationship lite. I usually have a girl at different locations I go to.”

Blue added: ”But why can’t you pick One?”

Marvin: “Why pick one when I can have all, I’m now a changed man. But I have a girlfriend from Australia. We met in 2022 August/September, and I’m trying to stick to her.”