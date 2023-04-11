I Was Expelled FromUniversity In Year Three – BBTitans’ Yvonne Opens Up

BBTitans finalist, Yvonne Godswill Awanga has revealed how she was expelled from the university in her third year.

Speaking during a recent interview with media personality, Hero Daniels, the reality TV star explained that she got involved in a messy fight and was subsequently kicked out of the school.

Yvonne stated that after she was rusticated she had to rewrite JAMB and apply for another university.

She said her mother took her to church for deliverance because she felt something was wrong with her.

Her words; “I was involved in a fight. It was a messy situation. And I was in my third year. Not like it was an academic issue so you can imagine that kind of clumsy stup*d thing that will get you kicked out of school.

“My mom was so mad at me. She just like ‘You’ve joined bad gang.’ It was crazy! I did deliverance [in the church] because she thought something was wrong with me.

“Just my dad understood. You know lion no dey born goat. He was like ‘What’s your plan?’. I was like ‘I want to go back to school’. He was like ‘okay’. I had to write JAMB because I was rusticated. So, I had to like start all over again.”

Speaking further, Yvonne said that when she finally got admitted into a new school her former coursemates were already graduating.

“By the time I got into year one, my mates [at my former school] had graduated. I was sad. I was depressed. I was so bad that the next school I got to I couldn’t really bond with people because I felt like I was the mama of the class. I’m like three to four years older than the people in my class,” she added.