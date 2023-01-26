Transfer News Across Europe On January 26

Welcome to the roundup of the latest transfer news for today, Thursday, 26th, January 2023.

Anthony Gordon, a 21-year-old winger for Everton, who has attracted Chelsea’s interest, is not interested in becoming involved in a bidding war, according to Eastern Echo.

Despite missing the last two training sessions, Gordon has not submitted a transfer request to the Toffees, Sky Sports claimed.

In the event that Gordon does go, Everton, who is also interested in Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, 29, might make a move, as reported by Sky Sports.

In the race to sign Matheus Nunes, a 24-year-old midfielder for Wolves, Chelsea is prepared to battle with Liverpool, Telegraph reported.

Amadou Onana, a 21-year-old midfielder for Everton and Belgium, has piqued Chelsea’s interest as a potential replacement for 22-year-old Argentine international Enzo Fernandez of Benfica and 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo of Brighton, the Times reported.

With Ralph Hasenhuttl as a backup option, Everton’s negotiations with Argentine Marcelo Bielsa about taking over as their new manager have stalled, the Independent claimed.

Weston McKennie, a midfielder from the United States, is wanted by Juventus for 35 million euros (£30.8 million), while Leeds United has made an opening offer of 28 million euros (£24.6 million) plus add-ons, Sky Sports claimed.

Nottingham Forest are considering a move for Inter Milan’s Italian midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, 28, according to Calciomercato.

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, 22, could leave this month with Lyon among clubs interested, Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Sporting have approached the Seagulls about a loan deal for the Ghana international, the Athletic claimed.

Sporting’s 23-year-old fullback from Spain, Pedro Porro, is close to joining Tottenham, according to the Guardian.

Marko Arnautovic, a former Stoke and West Ham striker who currently plays for Bologna, is being considered by Everton, the Telegraph claimed.

Mykola Matviyenko, a 26-year-old Ukrainian center back who Shakhtar Donetsk values at £20 million, has received an improved offer from Brighton of £14 million, as reported by the Mail.

Amadou Haidara, 24, is a midfielder for RB Leipzig, who turned down a deal from Brighton because they didn’t want to sell the Mali international in January, the Guardian claimed.

James Bree, a 25-year-old English full-back who plays for Luton Town, has accepted a proposal from Southampton, according to the Athletic.

A deal for 23-year-old Ghanaian and Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo is being considered by Crystal Palace, J. Percy claimed.