See How Igbos In Ebonyi Turned Out For Atiku’s Presidential Campaign (Photos)

The supporters and well wishers of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, in Ebonyi State, came out in their large numbers to show solidarity for his political ambition ahead of the forthcoming 2023 election.

Naija News reports that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku took his campaign to Abakiliki on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at Pa Ngele Oruta stadium.

The event witnessed a mammoth crowd of party supporters, state party leaders, and the vice presidential candidate, Ifeany Okowa, was also present.

The former vice president shared photos of the campaign rally via his verified Twitter, stating that the PDP was on a mission to recover Ebonyi.

See photos and video below:

Meanwhile, Atiku promised that if elected, his administration will be driven largely by women and youths and will ensure that the physically challenged persons are well taken care of.

He made the commitment while addressing a crowd of party supporters during the PDP Presidential campaign rally in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State on Thursday.

The former Vice President expressed gratitude to the people of the State for always voting for the PDP since the inception of the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

Atiku called on Ebonyi residents not to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election because the party has “collapsed.”