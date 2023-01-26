Newcastle United’s Joelinton To Pay £29,000 For Drink-Driving

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton, who admitted to driving while drunk, received a driving ban and a $29,000 fine.

Around 01:30 GMT on January 12, police pulled over the Brazilian footballer’s Mercedes G-Wagen in Ponteland Road, Newcastle, and noticed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A breathalyzer result showed that the 26-year-old had 43 micrograms of alcohol per 100 milliliters of breath, which was higher than the permitted limit of 35.

He was given a one-year driving ban by District Judge Paul Currer who presided over Newcastle Magistrates’ Court, where the judgment was given.

Joelinton’s driving ban will be reduced to nine months if he completes a rehabilitation program.

The football player’s additional financial obligations include a £2,000 surcharge and £85 in costs, as determined by the judge’s calculations based on the player’s £43,000 weekly wage and the data that were used to determine the penalties.

The judge said he took Joelinton’s early guilty plea and compliance with officers into account and was convinced of his remorse.

Also, the judge declared that he had no doubts about Joelinton’s sincerity.

“You placed yourself in real jeopardy and it could have had disastrous consequences for the lives of others,” the judge told the player.

“I sincerely hope you have learned from this mistake and we don’t see you in this court again.”

Meanwhile, Joelinton’s attorney informed the court that the player would face disciplinary action from his club.

Amid his legal battle, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe did not bench the player after his Drink-Driving incident.

The midfielder, who cost the team £40 million when he joined the side in 2019, has been a key contributor to the squad’s success. He scored the game-winning goal against Southampton in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal on Monday.