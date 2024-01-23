Transfer Update On Philips, Sancho, Benzema, Trippier, Colwill, Broja, Others

The 28-year-old England and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is about to sign a loan deal with West Ham United, but Juventus could still make a last-minute offer for him, according to the Mail.

The transfer is subject to Manchester City bending on their £7 million loan fee demand for Phillips, despite the Hammers’ positive outlook on the deal, the Guardian claimed.

Manchester United are reportedly asking for almost £50 million each for, Brazilian 23-year-old winger Antony and English 23-year-old winger Jadon Sancho, who are wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs, Evening Standard reported.

The 21-year-old forward Brian Brobbey from Ajax in the Netherlands would be delighted to work with former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, according to Football Insiders.

Inter Milan made an offer to swap 27-year-old Dutch full-back Denzel Dumfries for United’s 26-year-old English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The offer was rejected by Manchester United, according to the Sun.

Chelsea won’t sell Levi Colwill, a 20-year-old England defender, this month, despite interest from Liverpool, the Telegram claimed.

Sporting Lisbon’s 25-year-old Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is not Chelsea’s priority, and they are unwilling to pay his £86 million asking price, according to Football Insiders.

English full-back Kieran Trippier, 33, of Manchester United, wants to move to Germany, and Newcastle United are requesting that Bayern Munich pay roughly £12 million to sign him, according to Sky Sports.

Miguel Almiron, 29, of Paraguay, is wanted by Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab and Newcastle might be convinced to let him go, the Guardian claimed.

The 23-year-old Morgan Gibbs-White is seen by the Magpies as the perfect replacement for Almiron, but Nottingham Forest are expected to thwart any moves for the former England Under-21 midfielder, the Telegraph reported.

OGC Nice have informed Chelsea and Manchester United that they would not consider any January offers for their 24-year-old France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to 90min.

With Chelsea demanding at least £50 million for their 22-year-old Albanian striker, Armando Broja, West Ham’s chances of signing him in January appear slim, Football Insider reported.

It is anticipated that Karim Benzema, 36, will be the most well-known player to leave the Saudi Pro League this January, and Lyon are trying to convince him to rejoin the team from Al-Ittihad, according to the Guardian.