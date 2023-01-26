Kachikwu Begs Buhari, APC To Compel ‘Sick’ Tinubu To Withdraw From Presidential Race

The Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to compel Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw from the presidential race.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, the ADC presidential candidate stated that the former Lagos State governor is “sick.”

According to Kachikwu, there is nothing wrong with getting sick, but he won’t accept a candidate with significant cognitive disabilities embarrassing the nation and making a mockery of the entire political process.

Kachikwu said: “I personally believe that President Buhari had some good intentions in mind when he ran for office, but alas, when his health failed, his government also failed. Today, the same APC that failed the Nigerian people monumentally with a sick president has presented another sick candidate to the Nigerian people.

“There is nothing wrong with being old or sick, as we will all get old someday. We will also all get sick at some point or the other. What I do have a problem with is a candidate with significant cognitive disabilities embarrassing my nation and making a mockery of the entire political process.

“Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu has no business being in this race or continuing this race. He has said it is his turn, and I agree: it is his turn to do the honourable thing and withdraw from this race. I call on his family, his party, the APC, and President Buhari to prevail on him to do the right thing.”

Speaking further, the ADC candidate urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair, and credible election next month.

He stated that the electoral umpire could not continue to ignore issues of voter buying that usually characterize Nigeria’s election.

He said, “I also call on INEC to wake up from their slumber. We can’t continue to be known as the nation that conducts sham elections. INEC can’t continue to pretend not to see the voter inducement that takes place at rallies all over the country.

“What of the primaries? Has anyone been indicted, sanctioned or punished? There is too much at stake in this election for Nigeria and Nigerians. An INEC that willfully disobeys court orders has already rigged the elections. Nigeria can’t afford another heartbreak.”