Ayu Mourns Abia PDP Governorship Candidate, Ikonne

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Dr Iyorchia Ayu has joined a host of others to mourn the death of the party’s governorship candidate for Abia State, Prof. Eleazer Ikonne.

According to him, the news of his death came to him as a shock.

Naija News gathered that the PDP national chairman in a statement described Ikonne as a true friend and thoroughbred academic.

Ayu expressed his sympathy to Nigerians and the PDP family, especially over the unexpected death of the chieftain.

He said, “The professor of Optometry was, until his death in the early hours of today, the PDP Governorship Candidate in Abia state for the 2023 general elections.

“He was a true friend, loving father and devoted husband who valued family over everything else.

“He was a thorough-bred academic as well as an accomplished administrator.

“It is a testimony to his leadership acumen that he was appointed (on rescue mission) as the rector of the state-owned Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, between 2014 and 2015. And in December 2015, he was appointed the 7th Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University.

“Upon his retirement from the ivory tower, Ikonne joined the PDP and was subsequently elected its Gubernatorial Candidate for the March 11, 2023, governorship election.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Government and the people of Abia State as well as the PDP Family nationwide, particularly the Abia State Chapter.

“I pray for God Almighty to grant him eternal rest and to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.“

Naija News reported on Wednesday that the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu confirmed the death of the Ikonne.

Recall that Ikonne’s son, Dr Uche, had earlier announced the death of his father at the National Hospital, Abuja.

According to him, the governorship candidate passed away in the early hours of today, Wednesday at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

The son added that the family would make more details about the passing away known after necessary deliberations.