‘Difficult Period’ – Ikpeazu Confirms Death Of PDP Guber Candidate, Ikonne

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has confirmed the death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Professor Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne.

Recall that Ikonne’s son, Dr Uche, had earlier announced the death of his father at the National Hospital, Abuja.

According to him, the governorship candidate passed away in the early hours of today, Wednesday at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

The son added that the family would make more details about the passing away known after necessary deliberations.

Reacting in a statement he personally signed, Governor Ikpeazu commiserated with the late professor’s family, directing that flags fly in half mast in PDP offices.

Ikpeazu said: “It is with a heavy heart but total submission to the will of God that we announce the passing of our Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, which sad event took place in the early hours of today at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“While we condole with the family of the late Professor of Optometry, the PDP family and Abians in general, we pray God to have mercy on his soul, grant him eternal rest and give everyone affected by his unfortunate demise the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“As a mark of honour to our dear departed brother, I hereby direct that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half mast while all campaign activities for the party at all levels be suspended until Monday, 30th January, 2023.

“I urge all PDP leaders and members to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together.”