2023: ‘Vote Atiku To Transform Nigeria Into Another London Like PDP Did Ebonyi’

Nigerians have been urged to vote for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar for him to transform the country into another London.

Naija News reports that the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu said Atiku would transform Nigeria into another London just as PDP governors in Ebonyi State have turned the state into another London.

Ayu made this pronouncement on Thursday at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

According to him, the PDP would replicate the same feat recorded in Ebonyi State in Nigeria generally if Atiku is elected president at next month’s polls.

The PDP national chairman who described Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa as president and vice president in the waiting boasted about how only PDP had ruled Ebonyi State since its inception.

He expressed happiness that the All Progressives Congress (APC) can’t lay claim to any achievement in the state, adding that the state would continue to be a PDP state.

Ayu advanced: “Atiku, Okowa just waiting to be sworn in as president and Vice President. Since Ebonyi was created, it has been a PDP state and will remain so.

“Ebonyi State has given us good governors. Abakaliki and Ebonyi State have been transformed into another London, thanks to PDP governors.

“APC can’t claim anything in Ebonyi State, Umahi was in PDP before he defected, and APC can’t claim any achievement. If you want development in Nigeria stick to PDP.

“Don’t make the mistake you made in 2015; stick with PDP and Ebonyi State will see development. APC is not a party but a small alliance that came together to deceive Nigeria.”