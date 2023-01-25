Gov. Umahi’s Aide Beats Ebonyi Artiste To Pulp Over Campaign Song

Machiavelli Uzo, the Coordinator of Ohaozara Development Centre in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and an aide to Governor, David Umahi, has allegedly brutalised an artiste, Kelvin Ibinabo.

This publication understands that Uzo alongside his loyalists attacked Ibinabo on Saturday and locked him up in a dark room before he was hospitalized.

In an interview with PUNCH, the musician said he was booked by the LGA Chairman, Consider Ajah, to perform at the burial of his mother-in-law in the council area.

When it was nightfall, he ordered his crew to pack up but Uzo ordered him to play the campaign song of the APC governorship candidate in the state.

Ibinabo said he declined the request because he was done with his performance and the event he was invited to was not a political event.

He later succumbed and played for about 20 minutes and dropped the microphone but Uzo ordered him to continue singing until he was satisfied.

However, his refusal earned him attacks with different weapons before he was whisked into a room and locked up.

Ibinabo added that the police in Ohaozara later rescued me from the room and took me to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, for treatment.

He said: “The Ohaozara Development Centre Coordinator, Machiaveli Uzo, emerged from nowhere and ordered me to play the campaign song of the APC governorship candidate in Ebonyi State.

“I had no choice and for the sake of peace, I picked up the microphone and started playing the song for him.

“After about 20 minutes, I dropped the microphone; but Mr Uzo again ordered me to pick up the microphone and play until he was satisfied.

“But I refused to sing and instead ordered my crew to pack up so we could leave the scene. At this point, the coordinator and his thugs descended on me, beating me with different weapons.

“After beating me to almost a comatose state, they whisked me into a room in the compound and locked me up.

“The police in Ohaozara later arrived, rescued me from the room and took me to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, for treatment. “

Reacting to the incident, the Ebonyi State police spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu, said he was not aware of it but promised to get detailed information on the issue.

He said: “I am yet to hear and receive details of this. Where did it happen? Who ordered him to sing the APC song?

“I will get across to the DPO of the area for details and give you detailed information. Please, calm down.”