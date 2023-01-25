Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Banned Again Over £79m Wage Scandal At Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo could be dragged deeper into the ongoing off-field crisis at his former club, Juventus as he risks being banned from football.

Naija News recalls that Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr this winter, served a two-match ban as a punishment for hitting an Everton fan while at Manchester United.

Earlier today, reports in Italy claimed that the 37-year-old Portuguese football icon could be among the over 20 players connected with Juventus that might be punished for the club’s £79m wage scandal.

Recall that Ronaldo was at Juventus between 2018 and 2021 before he returned to Manchester United, where he stayed for barely two seasons before he left for Al Nassr.

During his time at Juventus, Ronaldo was said to be among the over 20 players Juventus paid €90m (£79.5m) in deferred wages off book.

In records that proved Ronaldo was owed £17.2m in salary after agreeing to a four-month deferral when the Covid-19 disrupted 2019/20 season, former head coach Maurizio Sarri, captain Giorgio Chiellini, and Paulo Dybala are also included.

The Old Lady’s second highest-paid star, Miralem Pjanic, who was owed £5.1 million, was barely making half of Ronaldo’s salary. According to records, French star Adrien Rabiot’s $5 million salary was delayed, while Welsh player Aaron Ramsey was owed £4.2 million.

In connection with their investigation into possible fraudulent bookkeeping involving transfers and other payments at the club, including salary, prosecutors have been investigating the club’s files.

Following claims that valuations had been intentionally inflated to circumvent Financial Fair Play regulations, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) began an investigation into 62 distinct player transactions between 2018 and 2020.

After a failed appeal, it was announced on Friday that Juve would receive a 15-point deduction from their Serie A standing after prosecutors discovered sufficient evidence to convict them of accounting violations. The club is currently requesting the Italian Olympic Committee. A decision is expected to be reach this March.

The players could potentially receive extra 30-day punishments, which would only apply to Italian football if it is determined that they were willfully engaged in the crime in light of this most recent information.