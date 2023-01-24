2023: What Peter Obi Told Katsina People About APC, Buhari’s Government

On Monday, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, told Katsina State residents that he understands they have been deceived by the incumbent administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by their homeboy, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi noted that there is insecurity in Katsina and Nigeria at large. He boasts that he and Yusuf Datti will fight insecurity and poverty and ensure people stop suffering if elected to succeed the incumbent government.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State and his presidential running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, were yesterday in Kastina, the home state of President Buhari, for their electioneering campaign activities.

Addressing a troop of supporters that came out to receive them at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Kastina State, Obi assured the residents that insecurity would be a thing of the past under his administration if elected to succeed Buhari.

Obi promised to reopen Nigeria’s borders and fight insecurity if elected in the forthcoming elections. The presidential hopeful stressed that insecurity and bad governance had caused extreme hardship and poverty in the country.

He assured that he would build a new Nigeria for all and boost the socio-economic activities of Katsina state and the nation in general.

Obi said the Obi-Datti movement has chosen to build a new Nigeria where security will be number one, adding, when the country is secured, the borders would be wide open.

“Ours is to fight poverty, and we can’t fight poverty without security and opening the borders, we will make sure we bring you out of poverty.

“There is insecurity in Katsina and Nigeria, we will fight the insecurity, and poverty and make sure people stop suffering.

“I know you always have government, but you will agree with me that you are always being deceived, especially by the people you have been fighting for. Now we are coming, and I’m begging you to go out and vote for us and you see a new Nigeria,” Obi noted.