Asiwaju Carried You, Reciprocate What Tinubu Did For You In 2015 – APC Chieftain Fires Buhari

A former gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos State, Abayomi Mumuni, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do more in supporting the presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Mumuni, a member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, made the call in a statement by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

While calling on Buhari to reciprocate what Tinubu did for him in 2015, the APC chieftain said the former Lagos State governor needs more support from the president than what he is currently getting.

He claimed that Tinubu carried President Buhari, “backed him like a baby learning how to crawl to win the 2015 and 2019 elections.”

According to him, “Buhari should reciprocate what Tinubu did for him in 2015. We expect more support from Buhari than what we are getting.

“Asiwaju carried Buhari, backing him like a baby learning how to crawl in 2015 and 2019, to win both elections. Basically, we are expecting President Buhari to reciprocate the gesture that was extended to him during that trying period.

“Myself and Buhari have gone into polls during the days of ANPP and CPC, and we both lost the elections woefully.

“There was no election held in the days of ANPP, CPC that I was not at the polls, so what are we talking about?

“Buhari should do better than what we are getting in APC of today.

“However, Asiwaju will surely win the election, that’s to cut the long stories short, because Bola Tinubu has what is required to deliver good governance than those clowns masquerading around the country soliciting for support or vote.”