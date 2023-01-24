I Have Done My Best – Buhari Speaks On His Administration

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he has done his best, stating that he has not disappointed Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the president said this on Monday in Bauchi during his courtesy call on the Emir of Bauchi, His Royal Highness (Dr) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu.

Buhari, who was in the state for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential and gubernatorial campaign rallies, said he served Nigerians well.

According to the president, the genuine love and loyalty shown to him by Nigerians everywhere he goes is a testament to what he has done.

He said, “I normally call on emirs and chiefs, whether on political or personal tours to states to show my gratitude.

“I like to mention that between 2003 and 2011, I visited all the local governments, and in 2019, when I was seeking my re-election for a second term, I visited all the states.

“And the people that turned out to see me were more than what anyone could buy or force and there I made a promise and pledge that I will serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability.

“And so far, I have not disappointed anybody.”

After visitng the Emir, Buhari proceeded to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, where he presented the party’s presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, to the awaiting crowd.

Present were the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Governors of Kebbi, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, and Jigawa States.

The APC gubernatorial candidate in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (Rtd) as well as other party stalwarts, were also present