Why Some Of My Colleagues Are Underrating Me – Bnxn

Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, known professionally as Bnxn, has revealed why many of his colleagues in the music industry are underrating him.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a post shared on Twitter, with claims that many blame the situation on features in other people’s music.

Bnxn said he and some other singers are underrated because nobody made them or brought them to the limelight.

He tweeted: “Blame it on features, some underrate us… but it’s only cause there’s nobody that made us”

Phyno Speaks On Polygamy In The Entertainment Industry

Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike popularly known as Phyno, has shared some of his thoughts on the topic of polygamy in the entertainment industry.

Phyno, during an interview with The Whistler, explained that having a child outside marriage should not be seen as polygamy.

According to him, when such a situation arises, it is only fair to take up responsibility for the child’s wellbeing.

Speaking further, he insisted that home breaking is not polygamy, but an intentional decision to take another wife while still married to another woman is what polygamy is.

Phyno explained that what is rampant in the industry is people getting caught in situations where they have to stand up as a man and take responsibility.