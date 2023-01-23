Men Get Caught Up In Situations – Phyno Speaks On Polygamy In The Entertainment Industry

Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike popularly known as Phyno, has shared some of his thoughts on the topic of polygamy in the entertainment industry.

Phyno, during an interview with The Whistler, explained that having a child outside marriage should not be seen as polygamy.

According to him, when such situation arises, it is only fair to take up responsibility for the child’s wellbeing.

Speaking further, he insisted that home breaking is not polygamy, but an intentional decision to take another wife while still married to another woman is what polygamy is.

Phyno explained that what is rampant in the industry are people getting caught in situations where they have to stand up as a man and take responsibility.

He said, “Homes breaking is not polygamy, polygamy is when someone willingly says ‘I’m going to marry two wives,’ some people are caught in a situation and you can’t call that polygamy so let’s be clear, Muslims practice polygamy.

“You Feel What Happens In The Industry Is People Getting Caught In Situations?

It can happen to you; it can happen to anyone.

“If you are caught in a situation, you have to stand up as a man and take responsibility for your child, you can’t call that polygamy. We always have to be clear on this because people come out to this.

“Polygamy is when I say I’m going to marry more than one wife that’s polygamy. Situation happens to people and they are always unplanned, you called that polygamy. I don’t have any position on (polygamy).”