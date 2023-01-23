Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday Three Results

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday three kicked off on Sunday across the country.

During the NPFL matchday three showdown, Akwa United did the unthinkable by traveling to the New Jos Stadium to grab a 3-0 away win over Nasarawa United.

The win left Akwa United in the 3rd spot of Group A with 4 points in three games. While Nasarawa United are left at the bottom of the group with no point in three games.

Also, Lobi Stars recorded an away victory as their visit to the Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday ended in a 1-0 victory over Abia Warriors.

The victory has pushed Lobi to the third spot in Group B with 6 points in three games. Despite the home defeat, Abia Warriors are still topping Group B with 6 points in three games thanks to their superior goals difference.

As for Enugu Rangers and Sunshine Stars, their meeting ended in a 1-1 draw at the Awka City Stadium. The draw has pushed Enugu Rangers to the 9th spot with 1 point in three games, while Sunshine Stars are occupying the 8th spot with three points in three games.

Bendel traveled to Lekan Salami Stadium to grab the three maximum points against Kwara United.

The 1-0 victory over Kwara United has kept Bendel at the top of Group A with 9 points in three games. While Kwara United are occupying the 9th spot with two points in three games.

As for Enyimba, their visit to the New Jos Stadium didn’t end well for them as they fell 2-1 to their hosts, Plateau United.

The defeat has pushed Enyimba to the 5th spot with 4 points in three games. While Plateau United are now sitting in the 4th spot with 4 points in three games.

In other games, Doma United defeated Dakkada 1-0 at home, El-Kanemi Warriors and Gombe United drew 0-0, While Bayelsa United defeated Wiki Tourists 2-1.

On Tuesday, Rivers United will host Niger Tornadoes at 16:00, while on Wednesday, Remo Stars will host Shooting Stars at 16:00 to complete the NPFL Matchday three fixtures.