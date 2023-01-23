Confusion As APC Presidential Campaign Ends Suddenly In Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Monday ended abruptly due to an issue with the sound system at the rally.

Naija News had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday stormed the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi for the rally.

President Buhari could not address supporters of the party who had filled the stadium to express their support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

The light went off shortly after the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu mounted the podium and began delivering his speech.

President Buhari who was not pleased with the development left the rally immediately with his entourage.

Recall that Buhari who is also the national leader of the party had arrived in Bauchi to lead the presidential and governorship campaign rally.

The aircraft conveying the President touched down at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa airport, Bauchi around 10:20 am.

President Buhari was received by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed (the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party) and his opponent in the March 11 governorship election, Sadique Abubakar.

Others at the airport to receive the President were the APC party chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau; Andy Ubah, Governors of Borno, Kebbi and Yobe states, Babagana Zulum, Abubakar Bagudu and Mai Mala Buni, respectively.