2023: Angry Buhari Leaves APC Presidential Campaign In Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday stormed Bauchi State for the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President was received by Adamu, Director General, Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, former chief of Defense Staff, Gen Abdulrahman Danbazzau, Senator Andy Ubah, Yobe state Governor, Maimalla Buni and his Kebbi and Borno state counterparts, Atiku Bagudu and Babagana Zulum.

Buhari who is also the National Leader of APC, however, could not address the supporters of the party that gathered at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial stadium due to technical issues.

The presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu were unable to address the crowd also as the sound system went off and all efforts to restore it proved abortive.

President Buhari after waiting for about 10 minutes and the issue was not rectified, he and Adamu presented the flag to the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Bauchi State, Saddique Baba Abubakar.

The President who looked embarrassed went round the podium and waved to the crowd that could not listen to Buhari before his tenure ends.

Buhari thereafter led other dignitaries down the podium into the waiting cars and drove out of the stadium to the airport en route to Lagos.