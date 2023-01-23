Video: President Buhari Arrives Bauchi State Ahead Of Tinubu’s Rally

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Bauchi State ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign slated to hold in the state today.

Naija News earlier reported that the president will today lead the APC presidential campaign team to Bauchi State where he will canvass votes for the party’s flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council made this known in an amended campaign timetable released at the weekend, Naija News reports.

According to the amended timetable, President Buhari will lead the party’s presidential and governorship campaign at the rally in Bauchi billed for 8.30 am to 11.30 am today.

The rally will take place earlier than other rallies as the president is also expected in Lagos today to begin a two-day visit.

Below is the video of the president’s arrival in Bauchi: