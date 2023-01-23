Amidst Suspension From PDP, Nnamani’s Poster With Tinubu Emerges (Photos)

Campaign posters of the former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu have emerged online.

Nnamani who is contesting for the Enugu East senatorial district under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not kept his support for Tinubu hidden.

Rather than support the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar, Nnamani on different occasions had asked Nigerians to support Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The consistent action saw the leadership of the PDP suspend Nnamani last week for anti-party activities.

Despite the suspension by the main opposition party, a campaign poster has been spotted online describing Nnamani as a supporter of the former Governor of Lagos State.

In the poster, Nnamani campaigned for his senatorial ambition, while Tinubu was shown as the supported presidential candidate.

See the posters below:

PDP To Take Fresh Action Against Nnamani, Fayose, Other Suspended Chieftains

The fate of Nnamani, and other candidates of the PDP in the 2023 election, who were suspended last week for alleged anti-party activities, is set to be decided by various disciplinary panels.

Naija News recalls that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had last week announced the suspension of Nnamani, its candidate for Enugu East senatorial zone.

The NWC also suspended Chris Ogbu; Ayeni Funso, Ekiti North; Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji, Ekiti Central; Emiola Adenike Jennifer, Ekiti South II; Ajayi Babatunde Samuel, Ekiti North II; Olayinka James Olalere, Ekiti Central; Akerele Oluyinka, Ekiti North I and Fayose Oluwajomiloju John, Ekiti Central I.