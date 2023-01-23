PDP To Take Fresh Action Against Nnamani, Fayose, Other Suspended Chieftains

The fate of a former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani , and other candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, who were suspended last week for alleged anti-party activities, is set to be decided by various disciplinary panels.

Naija News recalls that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had last week announced the suspension of Nnamani, its candidate for Enugu East senatorial zone.

The NWC also suspended Chris Ogbu; Ayeni Funso, Ekiti North; Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji, Ekiti Central; Emiola Adenike Jennifer, Ekiti South II; Ajayi Babatunde Samuel, Ekiti North II; Olayinka James Olalere, Ekiti Central; Akerele Oluyinka, Ekiti North I and Fayose Oluwajomiloju John, Ekiti Central I.

With rising concerns over the fate of the suspended party chieftains, a source told Daily Sun that the affected members remain candidates of the party, pending the determination of the allegations against them by the respective disciplinary committee.

The source disclosed that the panels might recommend a reprimand, fine, expulsion, or even dismiss the case against them, in line with Article 59 of the PDP constitution.

Article 59 of the PDP constitution provides that any member who contravenes the party’s constitution “shall be liable to any or combination of the following penalties: reprimand, censure, fine, suspension with a fine, debarment from holding any party office, removal from office, expulsion from the party.”

Speaking to Daily Sun, PDP spokesperson Debo Ologunagba disclosed that the individuals were suspended due to allegations against them.

According to him, the main opposition party is treating the allegations in line with its constitution.

Ologunagba said the suspended members would be given the opportunity, in line with the constitution, to appear before the appropriate level of the party to respond to the allegations.

He said: “There are allegations of conduct, utterances, and behaviour that constitute a breach of the provision of the constitution. And because of those allegations, the party, as responsible and as a party that follows its constitution, has taken action when allegations are made, of course, we are under obligation and the constitution of the party to take actions in line with the constitution of the party to investigate. That is what we are doing.

“We are a law-abiding party. We are following our constitution. Candidature is a different matter. But for us, what we have done is to go through our process as a constitution party.”