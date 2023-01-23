2023: Ibori, Okowa’s Loyalists Dump PDP For APC In Delta

The Delta State governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege has received some party leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who defected to the APC in the state.

The decampees who are said to be under the aegis of Delta Unity Group (DUG) were reportedly loyalists of the former Delta State Governor James Ibori.

Naija News understands that the former PDP loyalists claimed that they dumped the party because of the alleged non-performance of the incumbent state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the vice presidential candidate of the PDP.

According to them, they decamped to the APC in other to punish Okowa and the party ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Omo-Agege received the new members into the APC during his campaign at St. George’s College in the Obinomba community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta North in the area.

Among the said Ibori loyalists who defected to the APC at the campaign rally were a former Commissioner and three-time former member, of the House of Representatives, Mercy Isei, member of the PDP Board of Trustees and former Commissioner, Chief Judith Enamuotor, three-time member, House of Representatives, Daniel Reyenieju, former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya, former Speaker, DTHA and former member, House of Representatives, Olisa Imegwu, former Commissioner and former member, DTHA, Timi Tonye, former Commissioner and former member, DTHA, Evans Iwurie, and a former chairman, Ethiope East LGA, Faith Majemite.

Others are the former Executive Secretary, of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, former Special Adviser to Governor Okowa, Andy Osavwota, and former Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Youth Development, Dr Karo Ilolo.

It was also learnt that along with the leaders who formally defected into the APC were over 25,000 other members who were all loyalists of Ibori.

During the occasion, Omo-Agege, who was optimistic that the APC will win the three senatorial districts and the governorship in order to punish Okowa, noted that the governor’s non-performance in the last seven years has already given the APC victory.