Unknown Gunmen Kill Five, Kidnap One In Bauchi Community

Fresh information has emerged that five people have been reportedly killed and another person kidnapped by some unknown gunmen in the Gambar Sabon Layi community of the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi State.

Naija News reports that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Saturday invaded the above-mentioned community and killed five people including the hamlet head of the area.

It was gathered that a resident of the community told Nigerian Tribune that the gunmen came in the night and shot sporadically into the air to scare residents away before carrying out their deadly act.

The resident said the gunmen abducted one Daniel and killed the hamlet head of the area with four others during the attack.

Another resident of the area identified as Manasseh Danladi told Nigerian Tribune that his uncle was part of the five people killed by the gunmen.

He said, “Yesterday (Saturday), some people came to our village and killed my uncle with four others while Mr Daniel was taken away.”

The yet-to-be-confirmed incident was reported to have caused panic in the community leaving residents in total fear.

Meanwhile, Naija New earlier reported that an unspecified number of students have been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen from the LGEA Primary School, Alwaza, in the Alwaza community of Doma LGA of Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Nasarawa state command, DSP Rahman Nansel confirmed the incident to Vanguard.

It was gathered that the gunmen were reported to have stormed the school premises in the early hours of Friday and abducted scores of school pupils in the area.

They reportedly laid siege to the school, while the primary school children were reporting to school.