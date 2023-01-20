Unspecified Number Of Students Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Nasarawa

An unspecified number of students have been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen from the LGEA Primary School, Alwaza, in the Alwaza community of Doma LGA of Nasarawa State.

Naija News reports the Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Nasarawa state command, DSP Rahman Nansel confirmed the incident to Vanguard.

It was gathered that the gunmen were reported to have stormed the school premises in the early hours of Friday and abducted scores of school pupils in the area.

They reportedly laid siege to the school, while the primary school children were reporting to school.

The whereabouts of the pupils and their abductors are still unknown.

According to the state Police Command, a joint team of Police, military and vigilante has been mobilised in search of the abductors, who are reported to be on motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Naija News earlier reported that the Taraba State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the abduction of a traditional ruler in the state, identified as Sani Suleiman Duna.

It was learnt that heavily armed men suspected to be kidnappers invaded the monarch’s palace around 1 am on Friday and kidnapped him alongside his two wives and six children.

over the monarch’s palace after they had successfully scared the community’s residents with sporadic gunshots.

A resident of the community, Usmanu said the heavy gunshots being fired by the gunmen disrupted their sleep.

He noted that the kidnappers are yet to reach out to the family to demand ransom and pleaded with both the state and federal governments to provide means that would permanently put to rest the security situation bedevilling the local government and the state at large.

He said: “our sleep was disrupted by the gunshots that were being fired in the air by the hoodlums who invaded our community.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the kidnap stating that the command will leave no stone unturned in rescuing the monarch and his entire family members that were kidnapped.

He said: “the traditional ruler and his two wives as well as his six children, were all abducted this morning in Mutum-Biyu by unknown gunmen.”