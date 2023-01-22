See Mammoth Crowd As Ortom, PDP Round Off 9-Day Statewide Campaign

A mammoth crowd of party supporters were reported to have trooped out to welcome the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its campaign train led by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, in three local government areas of the state.

Naija News gathered that the Benue State PDP rounded off its statewide campaigns ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

It was learnt that the PDP campaign train in the state led by the governor concluded the nine days long campaign activities in three local governments of the Benue Zone C, including Ohimini, Apa and Agatu on Saturday where thousands of party supporters were reported to have come out in droves to receive them.

It was gathered that Ortom while addressing the crowd of party supporters said the reception enjoyed by the campaign team in the 23 LGAs of the state was an indication of the party’s acceptability and impending victory at the polls.

At the campaign rallies held in Idekpa, Ugbokpo and Obagaji in the Benue South Senatorial district, the governor reiterated that he was sure the people would not regret if they voted for the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Titus Uba as well as other PDP candidates.

He explained that Uba has worked with him closely and has followed the policies and programmes of his administration and would ensure the protection of lives and property if elected at the polls.

Ortom, who had earlier presented Uba to traditional and religious leaders in the 3 LGAs, gave them his words that Uba was prepared for the task of governance and will continue to sustain the mutual partnership his government has with the traditional and religious institutions for the well-being of the people.

He added that the economic blueprint of the Uba/Ngbede ticket which is aimed at strengthening security and agricultural productivity to boost the economy was the best for the State.

Uba, in his remarks, acknowledged that the success of governance was anchored on mutual relationships established between the traditional and religious institutions which he noted Ortom had established and promised to leverage on it to move the state forward when elected governor at the polls.