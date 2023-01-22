PDP Slams Tinubu Over What He Told Kwarans, Says He Is Dead On Arrival

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu over what he told the people of the state during his presidential campaign rally last week.

According to Kwara State PDP, Tinubu’s candidacy was dead on arrival.

The party’s spokesman in the state, Prince Tunji Moronfoye in a statement faulted Tinubu’s claim that the PDP in its 16 years reign did nothing for the people of Kwara State, Naija News learnt.

Moronfoye in the statement titled ‘APC’s Show of Shame at the Ilorin Metropolitan Square’ submitted that Tinubu’s entitlement mentality ‘Emilokan’ with his continuous goofs ‘Bulaba’ had become a subject of ridicule and comedic national discourse.

Reaction from the Kwara State PDP was a sequel to what the APC flag bearer told people of the state when he visited for his campaign rally on Tuesday last week.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Tinubu described the freedom of the people of Kwara from the PDP in 2019 as a “thunderbolt.”

The APC flagbearer also asked the residents of Kwara to cement their freedom in the forthcoming general elections by voting for the ruling party.

Tinubu said: “Your freedom four years ago was a thunderbolt across the country. You deserve great congratulations, it is now for you to cement that freedom in the forthcoming general elections with your permanent voter’s cards (PVCs).

“Today we are just celebrating freedom. We are assessing and reasserting our freedom in a democracy. Yesterday you heard all the rumours that today will not happen, but it is happening in your life’s time. We thank you for believing in your governor. We thank you for believing him. He knows how to behave. Very honest and genuine hardworking man.

“On the February you all to vote for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You don’t vote for anybody else, you vote for me. Vote APC candidate as president, National Assembly candidates APC. Then by March 11th vote AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the House of Assembly, and vote for all APC candidates too.

“Vote for me for the establishment of agric processing, commodity exchange, and financial prosperity.”

However, this platform understands that the Kwara PDP slammed Tinubu for his pronouncement saying “We can’t but ask Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu about his draconian stranglehold on the throat of Lagos state and the freedom of that state.

“This is a state he has run like a private estate since 1999. His wife, son, daughter and son-in-law, all hold important political positions in Lagos state.

“Thus our question is, where is the freedom in Lagos state Asiwaju Sir?

“He who comes to equity must come with clean hands, we at the PDP would like to secretly intimate Asiwaju Tinubu that the majority of the crowd he saw on Tuesday, were rented from neighbouring states and the ones who were from Kwara, were also hired.

“This is the same Metropolitan Square built and commissioned during the glorious administration of Dr Bukola Saraki.”

Querying what Tinubu meant by the type of freedom Kwara desires, the PDP noted “Is it the type of freedom where the Kwara State House of Assembly has refused to pass the Freedom of Information Bill since 2019?

“The same freedom that compelled the Executive Governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq to refuse to request for and sign the freedom of information bill for the past four years.?

“In conclusion, we at the PDP can only thank President Muhammadu Buhari for not gracing the show of shame on Tuesday.”