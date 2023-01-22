APC Opens Up On Yahaya Bello Dumping Tinubu For Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has tactically withdrawn his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC in a statement on Sunday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described the report as ‘fake news.’

Reports had emerged claiming that Yahaya Bello had withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and his willing to back the ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

A source that spoke with Sunday Tribune disclosed that the stand of Governor Bello might be because of the permutations in the state ahead of the November governorship election.

The source noted that Bello who is the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has allegedly withdrawn from supporting the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu because the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, James Faleke, may contest for the governorship ticket of the party.

Reacting, the ruling party described the story as maliciously false and a figment of the imagination of its author and sponsors.

According to the APC, Governor Yahaya Bello is a solid, resourceful and committed campaigner for Tinubu.

See the statement below: