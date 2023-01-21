“The Battle Line Has Been Fully Drawn” – Wike Tells Ayu Over Suspension Of PDP Members

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken another turn with just a few days to the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

This is as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday told the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu that a battle line has just been drawn.

Wike made the submission while reacting to the recent suspension of some party members.

Naija News recalls the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Friday announced the suspension of some members including the son of former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, Oluwajomiloju Fayose.

The PDP said they were suspended for anti-party activities.

But Wike in his reaction accused the PDP leadership of suspending party members loyal to the G-5 Governors who have given conditions to support the party’s presidential candidate for 2023, Atiku Abubakar.

The Rivers State Governor said the move is illegal, complete rubbish and will be challenged in court.

Wike said: “Your suspending people will not help you in any way. The battle line has been fully drawn. As I speak to you we will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision that we know is illegal.

“Don’t think you can threaten people by telling them you are suspended. Rubbish. It is completely rubbish. We are above that level. Don’t think you can threaten and intimidate anybody. We believe in the rule of law and we believe our party must respect their constitution.

“You are doing what will give you more headaches as far as this election is concerned. We are watching and we are waiting for you to announce more of my friends. When a man says you will not sleep, will he sleep too? Will Ayu sleep?”