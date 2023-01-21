PDP Suspends Fayose, Lere Olayinka, Seven Others [Full List]

The son of former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, Oluwajomiloju Fayose, has been suspended by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for engaging in anti-party activities.

The suspension which was carried out by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP was made known in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Friday.

Naija News had earlier reported the suspension of former Enugu State governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani.

The PDP also announced it is dissolving the Ekiti State Executive Committee and the setting up a caretaker committee to oversee the day-to-day running of party affairs in the state.

Ologunagba said, “After a very extensive review and consideration of the affairs of our Party in the country, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

“In the same vein, the NWC has approved the suspension of the underlisted Party members in Ekiti State also with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.

“The suspended members in Ekiti State are;

1. Ayeni Funso -(Ekiti North)

2. Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central)

Others are;

1. Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II)

2. Ajayi Babatunde Samuel -(Ekiti North II)

3. Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central)

4. Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I)

5. Fayose Oluwajomiloju John -(Ekiti Central I)

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule.”

In another statement, Ologunagba said the PDP NWC has approved the appointment of Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of three months.

He said, “Following the recent developments in the Ekiti State Chapter of our great Party, the NWC after careful deliberations and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), has dissolved the PDP Ekiti State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

“In its place, the NWC, on behalf of NEC has approved the appointment of Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Party in the State for a period of three (3) months effective from today Friday, January 20, 2023, and to function pursuant to Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC also approved the appointment of Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen as Chairman of the PDP Ekiti State Caretaker Committee.

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ekiti State to remain united and focused on the task ahead.”