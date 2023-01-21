Pandemonium As Gunmen Storm APC Community Meeting, Shoot Two Members To Death

Unknown gunmen have reportedly stormed an All Progressive Congress (APC) meeting in a community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and murdered two persons in cold blood.

According to Vanguard the dire incident occurred in the affected community last Friday night,

The gunmen who were two in number allegedly arrived the scene in a motorcycle and immediately zoomed off after they completed their assignment.

An unconfirmed report said the incident happened in Mkpuma Akpatakpa village of Izzi LGA.

Two persons were confirmed dead while two others were said to be receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Many are still wondering if the attack was connected with the 2023 general election in the State.