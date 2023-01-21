Crisis Hit Sokoto PDP As Campaign Coordinator Dumps Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign coordinator in Sokoto State, Murtala Abdulkadir DanIya, has resigned from the party.

Naija News reports that the Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is the Governor of Sokoto State.

DanIya announced his resignation from the campaign and PDP in a letter dated January 13, 2023.

The Sokoto North Local Government campaign coordinator for Atiku/Okowa campaign council cited lack of internal democracy.

Naija News reports that his resignation letter was addressed to the PDP Chairman, Maganjin Gari ‘B’ ward, Sokoto state.

He said, “I hereby resign my membership of your party, the PDP, due to irreconcilable differences, especially the way and manner the party is carrying out it duties towards the good people of Sokoto state.”

DanIya, who resignation has reportedly shocked the Sokoto PDP leadership, was also the state treasurer of the party.

But speaking to The Whistler, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, denied receiving such letter.

He said, “As a party, we didn’t receive any letter or information from him. We are just hearing it as a rumour.

“Officially as a party, we didn’t receive any letter from him, we didn’t receive any information from him.”