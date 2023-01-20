Unstable Pastor Tunde Bakare Lacks Political Value – APC Presidential Campaign Fires Cleric Over Bola Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has described Pastor Tunde Bakare as an “inconsistently, unstable person,” who lacks political value.

Naija News recalls that the Presiding Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Bakare had advised Nigerians to shun those promoting “emilokan” a term associated with Tinubu and which means “my turn” in Yoruba.

The cleric also slammed Tinubu for evading public debates and delegating questions specifically directed to him to his team members.

Reacting in a statement, the Assistant Director of Publicity of the APC-PCC, Biodun Ajiboye, asked Pastor Bakare to leave politics and concentrate on preaching the word of God.

According to Ajiboye, Bakare does not have political clout, urging him to simply go and rest and allow politicians to be on the field.

The statement read, “There is no doubt about the fact that Pastor Tunde Bakare has been a successful clergyman but his foray into politics is a little bit confusing even to himself, for him to begin to assume that he’s a politician is a complete mistake. That President Buhari chose him as a running mate sometimes back is not enough to arrogate himself a position of Aristotle and begin to pontificate and predict political permutations.

“He’s as ordinary as the man on the street without any political clout. A man who got zero votes at his party primaries simply means he has zero personality, zero popularity and zero leadership. He should simply go and rest and allow politicians to be on the field.

“This is the same man who deceitfully told the world as if God spoke to him that he was going to be the next President after Buhari, then went into the primaries of the party he belonged to and nobody could vote for him. Since the primaries, he’s been relatively forgotten in the political space and so he’s come out now to start analysing politics as if he’s a societal barometer for good character.

“What scares Nigerians the most is his inter-lopping attitude thinking that if he speaks the world will tremble, the world no longer revolves around him and he must understand that. He then goes on to brag about certificates at a time when we’re talking about political popularity and relevance.

“I think he should be quiet and allow God to speak to him, if God has stopped speaking to him, then he needs to stop speaking to Nigerians and misleading people. We (APC) are concerned about how to marshal democracy and the next elections peacefully, let Pastor Bakare not throw any clog in the wheel of anybody’s progress.

“His onslaught stands condemnable and I condemn it in the strongest terms.”