Top Aide To Gov Okowa Resigns, Dumps PDP For APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has lost an aide to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Okowa’s Special Assistant on Security, Bullet Otuaro has resigned his appointment and left the PDP.

The aide announced his resignation in a letter dated January 17, 2023 to Governor Okowa, through the Burutu Ward 10 chairman of the PDP.

In his letter of resignation, the former security aide said: “My resignation is occasioned by personal reasons. I humbly wish to chart a new course, in search for a better and more formidable political party, where I will be more appreciated.“

Receiving the defectors, the deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Friday Osanebi, welcomed them into the main opposition party in the state.

An elated Otuaro, while being welcomed into the APC, said: “Now is the time for Delta youths to come together and deliver one of own as Delta’s next Deputy Governor.”

Meanwhile, another aide of Okowa, Ossai Success, the Special Assistant on Media to Delta State Governor, has slammed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Success cautioned Nigerians against voting for the former Governor of Anambra State, stating he lacks the competence and experience to fix Nigeria.

According to him, Peter Obi is good at identifying Nigeria’s problems but lacked the solution to the problems.

Success noted that Nigerians need someone that knows the solution to the country’s problems and understands how to build an economy.