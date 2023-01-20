Rivers State: Wike, PDP Behind Attack To Disrupt Our Campaign Rally – APC

The Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Nyesom Wike of being behind the recent attack on its campaign rally.

Naija News recalls reports of an attack and bomb explosion at the APC governorship Campaign Rally at the traditional grounds, Rumuwoji Town in Mile 1, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

But the State Police Command came out to deny it, stating that the attack was carried out by aggrieved members of the party that clashed with themselves.

Reacting in a statement sent to Naija News, Spokesman, Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council, Sogbeye Eli, accused the PDP of being behind the attack.

He stated that the hoodlums who carried out the attack were led by the Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council Area, Allwell Ihunwo, and a former Mayor of that Council, Victor Ihunwo.

Eli also blamed the utterances of Governor Wike for the attack, stressing that they acted as fuel for PDP thugs to carry out the attacks.

He stated that the police is yet to arrest any individual in relation to the attack despite formally reporting the incident at the Mile 1 Police Station.

The statement reads: “Curiously, while the PDP Government and leaders across the State are violating the rights of opposition parties by attacking campaigns in the 23 LGAs, the factional PDP itself had always acted in gross violation of the Electoral Act. In clear contravention of Section 92 of the Electoral Act 2022 providing for the “Prohibition of Certain Conduct at Political Campaigns,” the PDP conducted her campaigns in Ikwerre Local Government Area at St. Martin’s Anglican Church in Omagwa only on Tuesday this week.

“Without a shred of doubt, the source and principal stimulus of this streak of savage attacks and political banditry on the APC and other opposition parties in Rivers State is the Governor himself. Nyesom Wike set the tone for the ongoing political violence with the enactment of his repressive and dictatorial Executive Orders 21 and 22, which obstruct and constitute infringements on the rights of other political parties and candidates to campaign for votes as allowed by law in Rivers State.

“In the light of the foregoing, we hereby call on the security agencies domiciled in the State, particularly the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, and Director of Department of State Security Services, to rein in the Governor, Local Government Council Chairmen, and other PDP officials. An end must be put to these provocative primitive actions, or we shall be forced to defend ourselves with every legitimate tool at our disposal.

“This call is imperative given the shocking report on ARISE TV 9 pm news last night quoting the Commissioner of Police as categorically denying the attack on our Rally with IEDs. It is clear that the Police Commissioner has more information on this dastardly attack, and we hereby place him on notice that we would not only make him give full disclosure for what transpired before, during and after yesterday’s incident, we shall not condone an attempt by anyone no matter how highly positioned to undermine the security of lives and properties of members of the Rivers APC.”