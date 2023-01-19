Shehu Sani Advises INEC, Foreign Election Observers Ahead Of February 25th Election

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has advised that foreign election observers coming to monitor the forthcoming elections in Nigeria should be properly informed of the security situation and necessary measures.

In a post earlier via his Twitter page, the former lawmaker had expressed concerns over the insecurity in the country.

According to Sani, conducting elections in some parts of Nigeria at the moment would be a great challenge.

The former Kaduna State governorship aspirant admonished the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to devise a means of ensuring that those in danger zones are not disenfranchised in the forthcoming 2023 general elections commencing in February.

Senator Sani tweeted: “Foreign election observers coming to monitor our February polls need also to be properly educated on security measures; Having a bulletproof vehicle is not enough reason to move everywhere without caution.”

“Nigeria’s most important problem is security. Conducting elections in some parts of the country will definitely be a great challenge.INEC must devise means of ensuring that people who live in dangerous localities are not disenfranchised,” the former lawmaker advised.