Big Brother Naija star cum singer, Hazel Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has said Nigerians do not believe in his music career.

Naija News reports that Whitemoney made this known in a recent episode of the KAA Truths podcast.

The reality TV star said most Nigerians described his music as ‘rubbish’, while others disapprove of it even before listening.

Whitemoney said he is not bothered by the lack of support because Nigerian streams aren’t as lucrative as streams from Western countries.

The singer added that despite Nigerians’ lack of support, he would keep making music for his fans.

“They don’t believe in my music career in Nigeria, and I don’t have a problem with that because their streams are sh*t,” he said.

In other news, Whitemoney recently threatened legal action against Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, for calling him an outcast.

In a video shared on Instagram, Uche called out Whitemoney for allegedly gossiping about him.

Uche, who called the reality star an outcast better known as ‘Osu’ (in Igbo), also claimed Whitemoney’s sister confirmed it to him.

He said, “Tell Nigerians why you avoid going to your own village. Is it not because you are OSU? Even if everyone dey criticise me, I will never allow you to do it to me.

“For those who don’t know about White Money’s story, especially about being an OSU, we get all the information, why is he hiding his true Igbo identity?”

In response, WhiteMoney, in an Instagram video on Tuesday, called Uche stupid and threatened legal action.