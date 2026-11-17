The Board of Trustees of Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, has released a video in which its late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his successor.

Naija News reports that in the video shared by The Cable on 𝕏, late Odukoya said that in the event of his demise or becoming incapacitated, Areogun would be the next pastor, while his son, Jimmy, would serve as the successor’s administrative assistant and head of the youth church.

The late founder further explained that the pronouncement was made because of an aspect of the constitution they were trying to rework, which had not been concluded at the time.

He said, “In case of my demise, which I don’t expect to happen soon, or a situation where I cannot write or talk, please, the next pastor of the church should be Kunle Areogun.

“To be his immediate assistant, that is, in terms of administration, is Jimmy Odukoya, who will be the head of the youth church.”

“Every other thing remains the same as laid out in the constitution. The reason I am doing this again is this, because that is an aspect of the constitution that we are trying to rework which we haven’t concluded.

“We will continue to do that but if for any reason I am not able to see that through this is what I intend they should folllow.”