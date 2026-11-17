The Olympic Eagles of Nigeria advanced to the final qualifying round of the 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations after overturning a two-goal deficit to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 4-0 in the second leg of their second-round tie in Ikenne on November 17.

The win at the Remo Stars Stadium gave Olympic Eagles a 4-2 aggregate win after they lost the first leg 2-0 in Lubumbashi. Alex Oweilayefa opened the scoring for the hosts in the eighth minute to reduce DR Congo’s aggregate advantage.

The Olympic Eagles maintained their lead until half-time before Peter Edokpolor levelled the aggregate score two minutes into the second half. Substitute Victor Samuel put Nigeria ahead on aggregate in the 58th minute, while Muiz Adeleke converted a penalty in the 90th minute to complete the comeback.

Nigeria will now face Zambia in the final qualifying round in March 2027, with a place at the tournament finals in Egypt at stake. The 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations will also serve as the qualifying competition for Africa’s representatives at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Naija News gathered that the Olympic Eagles last participated in the U-23 AFCON in 2019, when they suffered a group-stage exit. The country won the competition for the first time in 2015 under former Super Eagles striker Samson Siasia, defeating Algeria 2-1 in the final.