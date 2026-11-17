The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved free entry for Tuesday’s 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Olympic Eagles and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne.

The decision is aimed at attracting a large crowd to support Nigeria as they attempt to overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat and keep their qualification hopes alive.

The second-leg encounter, which is the second qualifying round of the competition, will kick off at 4pm Nigerian time. Nigeria must score at least three goals without reply to secure qualification.

Naija News reports that DR Congo defeated the Olympic Eagles 2-0 in last Friday’s first leg at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi, scoring both goals in the first half. The Congolese side arrived in Ikenne on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s return fixture.

A two-goal win for Nigeria would level the aggregate score at 2-2 and force the tie into a penalty shootout.

Nigeria received a bye into the second qualifying round, while DR Congo reached this stage after defeating Mauritania 2-1 on aggregate.

The winner will advance to the third and final qualifying round, where they will face Zambia for a place at the 2027 U-23 AFCON finals in Egypt.

The tournament will also serve as Africa’s qualifying competition for the men’s football event at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.