Soldiers of Operation Hadin Kai have thwarted an attempted Boko Haram attack on the campaign entourage of the Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Monguno, who represents Borno North, was in the town on Monday with a former Governor of the state, Senator Maina Maaji Lawan, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to woo voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

The terrorists reportedly fired three mortar bombs in the direction of the town while the politicians were there, according to Yerwa News Express, a local online publication.

Residents had earlier received threats from the insurgents that they would disrupt the campaign, leading to increased security in the area.

Troops, acting on intelligence, detected the terrorists’ movement and repelled them before they could launch a full-scale attack.

The campaign team later returned safely to Monguno, with no casualties recorded. The insurgents were said to have made further attempts to enter the town at night, but were kept at bay.

The incident came a day after Governor Babagana Zulum flagged off the party’s campaign in Monguno town alongside the senator.

Zulum left for Maiduguri by helicopter on Monday, while some politicians continued the tour by road.

Separately, troops on Tuesday morning repelled terrorists advancing on Kekeno village from the Barwati axis. The soldiers engaged the attackers at about 1.20 am, forcing them to retreat into the bush.

The military said it had intensified surveillance and launched follow-up operations in the area.