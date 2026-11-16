They Could Easily Reconcile – Ooni’s Palace Gives Conditions For Queen Naomi’s Return

The palace of the Ooni of Ife has revealed that Queen Naomi Silekunola would have to undergo certain spiritual and traditional rites before she can return to the royal household as the monarch’s wife.

Naija News reports that the monarch’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare in an interview with Premium Times explained that although the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his former wife could reconcile, her return to the palace would require established cultural and spiritual procedures.

Olafare disclosed this while reacting to reports that the former queen might be preparing to return to the palace following her recent public appearance with the monarch.

He also explained that the necessary spiritual rites could not have been performed at an external gathering such as the university convocation they recently attended.

The palace spokesperson further recalled that Naomi voluntarily left her position as a queen about four years ago.

He said: “They could easily reconcile with each other like any other couple. But for her to return to the palace requires a lot of spiritual rites, which could not have been performed at an external function such as where they recently met.

“If the woman has made up her mind to return to her former marriage, it is allowed, but it is spiritually and culturally procedural.”