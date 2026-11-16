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They Could Easily Reconcile – Ooni’s Palace Gives Conditions For Queen Naomi’s Return

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Ooni Of Ife, Naomi Silekunola
Ooni Of Ife, Naomi Silekunola

Key Takeaways

  • The Ooni of Ife’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, said Queen Naomi Silekunola must undergo spiritual and traditional rites before returning as the monarch’s wife.
  • Olafare said the required rites could not have taken place at the university convocation where Naomi recently appeared with Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.
  • Responding to reports of Naomi’s possible return, Olafare said the couple could reconcile but did not confirm that she had decided to return.

The palace of the Ooni of Ife has revealed that Queen Naomi Silekunola would have to undergo certain spiritual and traditional rites before she can return to the royal household as the monarch’s wife.

Naija News reports that the monarch’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare in an interview with Premium Times explained that although the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his former wife could reconcile, her return to the palace would require established cultural and spiritual procedures.

Olafare disclosed this while reacting to reports that the former queen might be preparing to return to the palace following her recent public appearance with the monarch.

He also explained that the necessary spiritual rites could not have been performed at an external gathering such as the university convocation they recently attended.

The palace spokesperson further recalled that Naomi voluntarily left her position as a queen about four years ago.

He said: “They could easily reconcile with each other like any other couple. But for her to return to the palace requires a lot of spiritual rites, which could not have been performed at an external function such as where they recently met.

“If the woman has made up her mind to return to her former marriage, it is allowed, but it is spiritually and culturally procedural.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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